Saturday Dec 10 2022
Karachi: Dogs bite more than 26,000 people in 2022

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Photograph of stray dogs in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File
  • 78% were bitten by stray dogs.
  • Injured victims include 83.6% men, 16.4% women.
  • Cases increased by 30% in Karachi during Dec and Nov.

In 2022 so far, more than 26,000 people have been attacked by dogs in Karachi.

Stray dogs ruled the streets of the port city all year while the city’s administration remained unsuccessful in dealing with the problem.

According to official statistics, 9,829 people were brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) with dog bites, while 7,733 people were taken to the Civil Hospital. In Indus Hospital 9,000 were brought with dog bite-related injuries.

The stats showed the victims included 83.6% men and 16.4% women, while children also remained unsafe. Around 32% of the people affected are at least 14 years old, while 68% of victims are aged over 14.

As many as 78% of those injured were bitten by stray dogs, while 22% were wounded by pet dogs and cats.

Cases of dog bites increased by 30% in Karachi during the months of November and December, while 781 people were injured in flood-affected areas from July to December.

However, the Sindh health department said that it has plenty of anti-rabies vaccines available to deal with injuries due to dog bites.

