Saturday Dec 10 2022
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You tops UK charts: Report

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Mariah Carey has recently reached to the top of the United Kingdom charts with her hit Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You on Friday.

According to BBC News, the Hero hit-maker pushed down Taylor Swift off the top spot after she had a six-week reign with her single titled Anti-Hero.

The media outlet reported that Mariah’s new song topped the chart after being streamed 10.8 million times in the past week.

Mariah’s song was first released in 1994, and reached number one for the first time in 2020, 26 years after its release.

Apart from Mariah, other singers including Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Christmas songs were among the top 10.

Reportedly, Wham's Last Christmas is at number three, with Ed and Elton’s at number four and five respectively. Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree lands at number six in the chart.

Interestingly, Daily Mail reported that the pop star Raye has also made an appearance as it jumped to number two this week.

Meanwhile, Olly Murs, who came second on the X Factor in 2009, also set the new record after his album Marry Me debuted at number one.

