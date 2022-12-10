BTS Jimin earns praise for his handling of crowd surge at the airport: Find out

BTS Jimin earns praise for his handling of a crowd surge at the airport on his way from abroad.

BTS Jimin arrived safely in south Korea from his schedule in New York, however, he was met with an immense crowd. A huge crowd gathered at Incheon airport to welcome Jimin.

According to Koreaboo, "Fans point out that the behavior is dangerous and certainly makes the idols uncomfortable."

Despite the overwhelming crowd and less space to move, Jimin made sure to greet everyone warmly. Even when driving away from the airport, he made sure to wave at his fans.

Check out the reactions of fans below:



