Kylie Jenner's Oscars 2026 look gets brutal reactions: ‘Yawn'

Although Timothée Chalamet missed out on the Best Actor Oscar, his girlfriend Klie Jenner managed to steal the spotlight with her dazzling fit.

While the couple’s appearance quickly grabbed attention, it wasn’t just the sparkle of her dress that had the internet talking

As photos from Sunday night began circulating online, the users couldn’t help but note a sense of déjà vu.

Before long, social media was flooded with reactions, memes and playful jabs with many insisting they had seen the familiar look somewhere before.

For the 2026 Oscars, the Kardashians star donned a custom ruby-red Schiaparelli gown featuring a keyhole cutout just above the midriff.

It was nearly identical to the silver, crystal-encrusted Schiaparelli dress she wore at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

The same skin-tight silhouette and signature cutout detail was on the dress she spotted on September 28, 2023 during PFW.

The Khy mogul walked the red carpet at the MArch 15 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre alongside Chalamet, but the familiar design instantly sparked a wave of brutal reactions.

Fans took to different social media platforms to share their view with one writing on Instagram, “Her outfit is Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V every event.”

Another pointed, “its always yitties out tight dress and sparkles. Yawn.”

“Must have to get dye done may be,” A third user quipped, noting the only visible change in color

Meanwhile, the fourth bluntly added, “She put gowns all the time this is boring.”

Notably, over the years, Jenner’s love for body-hugging, crystal-covered gowns has become something of a signature style, though some fans now say the look is starting to feel repetitive.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, Chalamet was hoping to take home the Best Actor award for his performance in Marty Supreme.

However, the honour ultimately went to Michael B. Jordan, who won for his dual role in Sinners.