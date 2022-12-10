 
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 2.1 crore on its 22nd day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 2.1 crore on its 22nd day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 198.5 crore in 22 days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to enter the INR 200 crore club soon.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

