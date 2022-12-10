 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan's friends defend use of Katie Price footage in BOMBSHELL Netflix trailer

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends have come forward to extend their support after the trailer for their Netflix documentary used 'fake' footage.

The new bombshell documentary dropped on Thursday morning, but Netflix teased the docuseries with promos in recent weeks.

In the teaser, a few clips showed endless photographers supposedly hounding them.

However, it turned out that the clip of the photographers was footage from Katie Price arriving at court in Crawley, West Sussex.

Meghan and Harry received backlash over the footage, but it is unclear whether they were even involved in creating the promo.

A source revealed that stock footage is 'standard practice' as they defended the couple.

"You use stock images to tell a story. It's not meant to be literal in a trailer," they said.

The source claimed to The Daily Telegraph that the couple had no editorial control over the trailers.

t comes after a former member of royal staff attacked Netflix for using the Katie Price footage in the promo.

"She never confronted scenes where she was mobbed because we did so much to protect her... so they've had to make them up," they revealed to The Times.

Meghan and Harry's bombshell Netflix series finally dropped on Netflix on Thursday.

