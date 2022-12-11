Celine Dion may be surrounded by shady people amidst health crisis: sources

Celine Dion may not be surrounded by people with best interests at heart.

According to sources close to the singer, things have been difficult after her husband’s passing. “Since René died, it’s been very difficult. He hasn’t been there to protect Celine,” one insider who knew the couple told Page Six.

“He was her touchstone, he looked after everything for her. Celine relied on him for everything — her management, her finances, her music production — and things have gone downhill since his passing.”

“I’m not sure exactly who she has in her corner looking after her anymore, or if they have her best interests at heart,” the insider said. “It’s true — she may not ever be able to perform live again.”

In 2019, the outlet revealed that there were fears that a new crowd of friends, including “best friend” and former backup dancer Pepe Muñoz, had too much control over Dion.

“Pepe is like her boy toy who is really trying to take over. He’s isolating her and people are feeling it. She’s in love with this guy and listens to everything he’s saying. People go to him when they have questions. He’s fully taken over. The only people around her now [are] Pepe, the hairdresser, and the stylist,” said a source at the time.

Muñoz, who is married to artist Brayden Newby, has not posted any recent images of Dion on his Instagram account.

Dion revealed Thursday morning, December 7th, 2022, that she’s been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, sharing a tearful Instagram video that the condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates, via People.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, told fans, admitting that she’s still learning about the rare condition and how it impacts her life and music career.