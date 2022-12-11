 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Web Desk

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021 in Mumbai
On December 11th, a two-day festival was organized amid the 100th death anniversary of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar by the Film Heritage Foundation which was also attended by the late actor’s wife Saira Banu, who got emotional at the event.

A video has been circulating all over the internet where Saira can be seen holding her tears as she sees the poster of young-looking Dilip Kumar. Other celebrity guests that came along with her at the festival namely; Farida Jalal, Amit Kumar and more, tried to console Saira.

Banu opted for a traditional black coloured outfit for the festival.

Furthermore, other guests namely; Javed AKhtar, Shabana Azmi, Ramesh Sippy, Biswajit, R Balki, Subhash Ghai, Waheeda Rehman and Rohan Sippy will most likely be present at the first day of the film festival taking place in Mumbai.

The film festival is being held in the loving memory of Kumar which will be screening some of the hit films of the late actor including; Aan, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti. These movies are being screened in over 30 cinema halls all around India.

As per IndiaToday reports, Dilip Kumar died last year on July 7 at the age of 98 in Mumbai. He did some phenomenal roles in many Hindi films. Some of which are: Devdas, Naya Daur, Ganga Jumna, Mughal-e-Azam. He also received Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015. 

