Sunday Dec 11 2022
Prince Harry would never 'get over' his childhood grief

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Prince Harry recalled touching memories of his mother Princess Diana in the new Netflix docu-series promoting an analysis from a psychologist.

Dr Linda Blair said that Prince Harry will have gotten through it" but not "over it" as the Duke of Sussex opens up on his huge loss in the series.

In his bombshell series, Harry said: “When my mum died, we had two hats to wear. One was two grieving sons wanting to cry, grieve and process that grief because of losing our mum.

“And two was the royal hat – show no emotion, get out there and meet the people, shake their hands. The UK literally swept me and William up as their children,” he added.

"An expectation to see myself and William out and about was really hard for the two of us."

Reacting to his claims, the clinical psychologist told The Guardian: “First of all I would say you don’t get over it, you get through it. And it depends on how you’re encouraged to negotiate your feelings. So it’s who’s left behind and the attention and time they give you that can make the difference.

“At that age, children obviously understand that death is a permanent thing, and there’s often fear – ‘who else am I going to lose or am I going to die?’ – because the idea of death has been pushed into their face.

"And so time to talk about it is really important, but talk about it their way,” she said.

