Adele continues therapy again, ‘I always get so emotional’

Adele has revealed she’s having therapy again to be able to deliver the best of her during the Las Vegas residency.

The iconic singer also revealed that she had ‘five sessions a day’ during her divorce with Simon Konecki.

Adele, 34, is currently performing on Weekends With Adele concert series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas, which will run through March.

The Easy On Me singer has now revealed that she’s speaking to a therapist again for the first time since she had sessions during her divorce from ex-husband in 2019.

Adele told her fans that she wanted to be on top form for her Las Vegas residency. Speaking on stage, the singer said, “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start.”

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day. But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say.”

Adele continued, “But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”

The Rolling in the Deep singer admitted performing live 'fills [her] with dread,' adding, “my whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows.”

“I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.”