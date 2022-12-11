Karan Johar asks Malaika Arora about her marriage plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

 
Karan Johar asked Malaika Arora about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor in his appearance on her new show, Moving In With Malaika, as reported by Etimes.

Karan Johar will be seen in the next episode of Malaika Arora's show, Moving In With Malaika, whose promo was shared by Disney+ Hotstar. In the promo, Karan is seen asking Malaika when she is going to marry Arjun Kapoor.

In reply, Malaika gave Karan a shut-up call saying that it was her couch and not Karan's where he is the one asking questions. Malaika replied to Karan Johar, "This is my couch, this is not even your couch."

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite a few years now. They made their relationship public a couple of years ago and are often spotted together at parties, events, and dates.

Malaika Arora has started her show, Moving In With Malaika, in which she gives her fans a peek into her personal life.

