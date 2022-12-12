Ayaz Sadiq rules out chances of early elections

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq speaks during an interview in Geo News programme Jirga on December 11, 2021. — Screengrab/YouTube/Geo News

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has ruled out the possibility of early elections in the country, saying the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) coalition government in the Centre will complete its term.



"The government will complete its term. Elections will be held on its due time," the minister said speaking on Geo News programme 'Jirga' Sunday.

Brushing off rumours and pressure on the federal government following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's efforts to push the country towards the snap polls, Sadiq said that the government is only focused on improving the economy.

The PTI has been insisting the ruling coalition in Islamabad conduct the early elections with threats of dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The announcement by Khan on the dissolution of assemblies came during his address during his party Haqeeqi Azadi march in Rawalpindi last month, where he asked his supporters to halt their approach towards Islamabad.

Commenting on the former prime minister's ouster, Sadiq said that Khan was deposed in line with the Constitution.



"Imran Khan was removed in a constitutional manner. We are not employing his tactics. We could have done a lot if we did employ his strategies," he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also questioned the former premier's criticism of the PDM's coalition government's economy.

"What big project has Imran Khan made," he further asked.

Earlier today, the deposed premier warned that Pakistan’s default risk has surged to 100% as the 88% of local investors do not believe in the incumbent government.

As long as this government lasts, the country’s economic instability will increase, he warned. “They will leave the country whenever they get a chance.”

Responding to a question regarding the government's relationship with the Awaami National Party (ANP) and its reservations on the appointment of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl (JUI-F) leader Ghulam Ali as Khyber Pakhtumkhwa's governor, the minister said: "The ANP was offered a federal ministry. KP's governorship was handed over to the JUI-F after the ANP's consent.

It should be noted that the appointment of KP's governor was delayed for a lack of consensus among the PDM's allied parties after the formation of the government in the Centre in April this year.



Pakistan Peoples Party, ANP and JUI-F leaders were tipped for the slot, but JUI-F's chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman succeeded in convincing the allies to appoint his man for the office where the PTI has been in power for the last nine years.

To explain it further, Sadiq shared the example of the PPP government's ties with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Sindh.

"The MQM-P has a working relationship with the PPP in Sindh. The governor also belongs to the MQM-P," the minister added.