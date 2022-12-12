'Reflects my life': Daniel Craig on his gay relationship in 'Knives Out'

Daniel Craig is acceptable on the confirmation of his character to be gay in Glass Onion, calling, “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the 54-year-old said that when making films, “you are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects my life”.

The 54-year-old added, “It’s normal. But we don’t want to make a song and dance out of it. It just feels right.”

Previously, in an interview, Craig also revealed he has been going to gay bars “for as long as I can remember”.

“One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive(expletive) swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it].”

He said that the gay bars were a safe place to be and that “you didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality”.

The James Bond star also pointed out that he does not want viewers to become “politically hung up” on Blanc’s sexuality.