Camilla lands King Charles in hot water

Queen Consort Camilla has seemingly landed King Charles in trouble ahead of his coronation in May next year.



Camilla recently visited a charity at Bow Nursery in London to gift children the Paddington Bears given as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on September 8.

Camilla has been accused of being racist towards black girls at the nursery after video of her visit went viral.

As the video went viral on social media, people claimed that Camilla allegedly refused to hold a black little girl's hand and chose to pull at the girl's sleeve instead.

Days after her visit, Camilla hosted a Violence Against Women and Girls reception at Buckingham Palace.

Later, one of the guests "Sistah Space" founder Ngozi Fulani alleged she was racially discriminated and her confession eventually prompted the immediate resignation of Lady Susan Hussey, one of King Charles senior aides.

King Charles coronation will take place on May 6, 2023.