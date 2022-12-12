PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses presser after Daily Mail apology

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a press conference along with federal cabinet members after the British publication Daily Mail's apology.



The prime minister said it was a "heartless" approach by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his "minions" when they got involved with Daily Mail.

"They thought that if this damaged Pakistan's reputation, it won't matter. They wanted to embarrass the Sharif family no matter what," the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz said from 2008-2018, the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) provided 600 million pounds to Pakistan for flood affectees — and most of that amount was given to Punjab.

"That amount was spent in a transparent manner. They aimed at proving that Shehbaz's children laundered millions of rupees abroad. This is a part of the article."

In the same article, it is written that Shahzad Akbar — ex-PM Khan's aide on accountability — had arranged tours for Daily Mail journalist David Rose, where he showed them the condition of convicts residing in jails, PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister said when the article was published in 2019, PTI's minister were upbeat about the publication of the article and started levelling baseless allegations against the Sharif family.

"And despite it being a Sunday, DFIT issued a clarification that nothing of the sorts happened. It is in my knowledge that DFIT's clarification was delayed by six hours on Imran's directions. They wanted to slander me first."

