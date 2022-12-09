Marriyum Aurangzeb asks Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar to say sorry after Daily Mail's apology

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. PID

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister, said that the apology from the British newspaper "Daily Mail" to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a slap in the face to his opponents because no corruption was proven against him.

Allah Almighty has made Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif victorious, the federal minister said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Marriyum's remarks come as the prime minister on Thursday received an apology and withdrawal of each and every allegation of corruption from publishers of the Mail newspaper over an article by reporter David Rose that accused him and his son-in-law, Imran Ali Yousaf, of stealing British taxpayers’ money.

No charges of corruption against Shehbaz Sharif have been proven, Marryum said. The Daily Mail's apology is not only a victory for Shehbaz Sharif but also for the people of Pakistan.

The federal minister said Chairman PTI Imran Khan and former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar levelled baseless and false accusations against the Sharif family and created political chaos after PTI came into power in 2018.

The minister said that Imran Khan and David Rose conspired against PM Shehbaz. These people accused Shehbaz Sharif of embezzling the donations received in earthquake relief funds, she said. She said that Shahzad Akbar and Imran Khan have continued to smear people with unfounded allegations.

The British tabloid could not prove the charges in court with substantial evidence, she pointed out, adding that the newspaper offered an unconditional apology to Shehbaz Sharif after the case was concluded.

Imran Khan handed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference to Daily Mail, she said. Hence, an apology should be tendered by them [Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar,] not the British newspaper.

The PML-N leaders are glad that the allegations of corruption against them have proved to be false, she added.