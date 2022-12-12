'RRR' actor Ram Charan, Upasana expecting their first child

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012

RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni has announced their first pregnancy.



The couple was asked many times earlier during public appearances if they are expecting a child together, but both of them refused. Today, one of the close family members has confirmed the news.

Chiranjeevi has announced the wonderful news via his Twitter account. He wrote: “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni.”

Ram and Upasana tied a knot on June 14, 2012 in Hyderabad at a grand wedding ceremony. Upasana is the grand-daughter of Chairman Apollo Hospitals, Prathap Reddy. The duo is pretty excited to embrace parenthood soon.

The couple initially met at a sports club about a decade ago. The two used to fight a lot with each other in the beginning. After five years, they realized that they were in a relationship, reported IndiaToday.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli block buster film RRR which is currently under campaigning to make its way to the Oscars nomination.