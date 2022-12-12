Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

FileFootage

Buckingham Palace received an email on the behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



A new report claimed that the palace is being cautious after the email about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docu-series was received.

An insider spilt the beans to The Mail on Sunday: "There is a lot of caution, of course, and there are two words to explain that: Greta Thunberg."

As per reports, media personnel at the palace also contacted the streaming giant and Duke’s production company Archewell.

The email is said to contain a message related to a response by the Royal Family. “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series,” it read.

The Mirror shared that an insider insisted that the members of the Royal Family were not contacted for comment about the series.

A source said: "In the absence of this verification, we were unable to provide any response. The substance of the email we received also did not address the entire series."