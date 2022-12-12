 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 12 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora makes first public appearance: See video

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui got widely popular with his Netflix series Sacred Games
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui has made her first public appearance with her father.

The paparazzi spotted the father-daughter duo at the Mumbai airport together. Fans are thrilled to see the two walking together casually.

The duo walked on the airport carrying a beautiful smile. Nawaz wore a black outfit while his daughter Shora opted for an all-denim look.

Fans have been praising the two and are calling the daddy-daughter duo as simple and beautiful.

One the fans wrote: “So simple her daughter is. No star kid nakhre” while another wrote: “He is so simple truly a star.”

Another social media user commented: “She is looking so beautiful. 1st time I saw her.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is married to Aaliya Siddiqui. The couple has two children; a daughter named Shora Siddiqui and a son Yaani Siddiqui. The actor has been quite a private person and has always kept his personal life away from his professional life.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is widely known for his popular Netflix series Sacred Games. He will be next seen in film Haddi in which he will be playing the role of a trans-woman. He also has Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline. 

