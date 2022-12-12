 
pakistan
Monday Dec 12 2022
PPP ex-parliamentarian ‘found dead’ in Islamabad guesthouse

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party’s former Member National Assembly Chaudhry Saeed — Facebook/Saeedmnana81
Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Saeed was found dead in a guesthouse in Islamabad, the police said.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, Saeed’s body has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to determine the actual cause of his death and for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that they are investigating the cause of the death.

Moreover, the PPP Punjab chapter on its official Twitter handle said that Chaudhry Saeed died of cardiac arrest. “Time of his funeral prayer would be announced later,” it added. 

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of the former lawmaker of his party.

Bilawal termed the late Saeed Iqbal an “asset” of the party and said that his absence will always be felt. Paying rich tribute to the form MNA, Bilawal said that he had been serving the party and the people of his constituency for long.

