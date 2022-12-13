Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi

 
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Recently the famous filmmaker in B-Town Karan Johar posted a video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi.

Turning to Instagram, Karan shares a video that Yash and Roohi wearing all-black sweatshirts with matching black joggers.

The director of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie has recorded them and he is saying to them, “Wow. Matching matching matching.”

Responding to him, Roohi, with an innocent look on her face, replies, “We are very fashionable.”

Yash then added, “We are dressing up like dada.” 

Karan, enjoying the conversation between children, says, “I take that as a compliment."

He captioned it, "Dressing up like Dada! #mypuddings #mylife #roohiyash."

Karan is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.


