Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Olivia Wilde faces ANOTHER SETBACK after shocking split with Harry Styles

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Olivia Wilde faced another setback after a shocking split with Harry Styles as Don't Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, has been ruthlessly snubbed in nominations for the upcoming 80th Annual Golden Globes.

The film, directed by Olivia Wilde, topped the predictions list but failed to land a nod on Monday when nominations were announced on NBC's Today show.

This year's ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, and a host of UK-based stars will be on hand to represent Britain in many of its key categories when proceedings get underway on January 10.

The beleaguered film, in which Styles and Pugh play a married couple, has been overshadowed by a series of controversies both before and after its memorably awkward premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The thriller, about a utopian 1950s desert community, directed by Olivia Wilde, overcame bad reviews and rumors about behind-the-scenes troubles to come out on top, earning $19.2 million in the first week according to Box Office Mojo.

Notably, Pugh failed to acknowledge Wilde on the red carpet following an on-set dispute - thought to be sparked by the actress's discomfort at her director embarking on a very public relationship with Styles while shooting the film on location in Los Angeles.

Sources claim their fall-out stems from the initial chemistry shared by Pugh and her screen husband before he became romantically involved with Wilde.

An insider told The Sun: 'Harry and Florence had chemistry from the off, which translated incredibly well on-screen. One night they had a bit of a snog, all very light-hearted and a bit of fun, and that was that.

'It was being gossiped about by a couple of members of production, otherwise no one would have known. Harry was very much single at the time and Florence had separated from Zach Braff, although she’d kept the split quiet to — ironically — avoid headlines.

'There was no cheating or misbehaviour from anyone. However, later on, Harry and Olivia started spending more time together — sneaking off for coffees, hanging out in one another’s trailers, and sharing small, routine intimacies.'

For the unversed Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde parted ways after nearly two years of dating.

Styles and Wilde announced a breakup in November. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia or vice versa,” a source revealed.

