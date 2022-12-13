 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Cirkus is slated to release in theatres on December 23, 2022
While actor Ranveer Singh is busy promoting his upcoming film Cirkus, he is winning people's hearts with his sweet gestures amidst the promotions as he protects a crying child in the crowd.

Singh along actor Varun Sharma and director Rohit Shetty visited Malad Masti Centre in Mumbai for the promotions. The team received tremendous love and was welcomed by a massive crowd.

During the visit, Ranveer spotted a child was crying out loud in the crowd as he got separated from his parents.

The moment the Gunday actor noticed the crying child, he bent on his knees to console him and also gave him a hug. Later on, he picked him up on his shoulders and took him out of the crowd.

See video:

This act has been making the fans go gaga. One of his fan clubs wrote: “Ranveer Singh picked up and carried a young child to protect him from the crowd at the @maladmastievent. Ranveer is a good soul that my heart can’t handle. Such a gem!”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Awww Wowww that's so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS. Love you, Hero.”

Reportedly, the child got in touch with his parents again.

O the work front, Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is a Rohit Shetty’s directorial film that also features; Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and many more, reports PinkVilla. 

