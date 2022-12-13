Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'

Aryan Khan has recently completed his debut script for Red Chillies Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his debut as a writer and director, has also reportedly launched his own luxury brand as well named D’YAVOL.

Khan’s luxury lifestyle brand has two co-founders as well; Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. The three business partners aim at providing people with the best global experiences and reasonable products in fashion and exclusive events and as well as in Beverages.

Previously, Aryan in a statement said: “My two close friends and I have worked relentlessly over the last five years to bring this global lifestyle collective to life. D’YAVOL delivers a disruptive aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftmanship, showcasing the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers.”

Khan’s brand D’YAVOL is all set to launch some exciting projects in the coming months. It will be starting with premium beverage projects in partnership with AB InBev India. The brand will further expand its reach offering a number of luxury lifestyle products.

As per PinkVilla, Aryan Khan has just wrapped up his debut script with his father Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.