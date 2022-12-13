 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Aryan Khan has recently completed his debut script for Red Chillies Entertainment
Aryan Khan has recently completed his debut script for Red Chillies Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his debut as a writer and director, has also reportedly launched his own luxury brand as well named D’YAVOL.

Khan’s luxury lifestyle brand has two co-founders as well; Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. The three business partners aim at providing people with the best global experiences and reasonable products in fashion and exclusive events and as well as in Beverages.

Previously, Aryan in a statement said: “My two close friends and I have worked relentlessly over the last five years to bring this global lifestyle collective to life. D’YAVOL delivers a disruptive aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftmanship, showcasing the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers.”

Khan’s brand D’YAVOL is all set to launch some exciting projects in the coming months. It will be starting with premium beverage projects in partnership with AB InBev India. The brand will further expand its reach offering a number of luxury lifestyle products.

As per PinkVilla, Aryan Khan has just wrapped up his debut script with his father Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

More From Showbiz:

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old
Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video

Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video
Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi
Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds

Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds
Akshay Kumar's birthday wish to Rajinikanth: 'May you keep inspiring generations'

Akshay Kumar's birthday wish to Rajinikanth: 'May you keep inspiring generations'
Malaika Arora meets Post Malone at his Mumba gig: See pictures

Malaika Arora meets Post Malone at his Mumba gig: See pictures
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora makes first public appearance: See video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora makes first public appearance: See video
Rajinikanth turns 72: Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs shower love

Rajinikanth turns 72: Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs shower love