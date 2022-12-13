Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home

Pakistani fans celebrated Dilip Kumar's birthday at his Peshawar residence to highlight the poor condition of the house

Amidst the legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary, many Pakistani fans celebrated the special day at his ram-shackled ancestral Peshawar residence.

On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Cultural Heritage Council (CHC) arranged an event at Dilip’s native home located in Mohallah Khudadad in the historic Qissa Khwani Bazar. People living around in the neighbourhood, relatives and scores from different walks of life visited the place to pay him a tribute.

Previously, his birthday was celebrated at the press club Peshawar. This was the first time for the event to be organized at his old home.

According to Shakeel Wahidullah Khan CHC general secretary, the event was especially organized the dilapidated house in order to highlight the poor condition of the residence. The veterans Peshawar home had been neglected and has not been preserved properly even though it has the status of heritage building as it is 128 years old.

Shakeel stated that if the government will not take necessary steps to preserve the place then people of Peshawar will launch fundraising campaigns to protect the property.

Kumar has spent 12 years of his life at Mohallah Khudadad Peshawar before migrating to India. His Peshawar residence was termed as national heritage in 2014, reports IndianExpress.