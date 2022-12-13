 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor will be starring in Luv Ranjans yet-untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor will be starring in Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor

Earlier today, actress Shraddha Kapoor has dropped a poster for her upcoming Luv Ranjan’s film.

Previously, it was announced that Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will be starring together in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film which is yet-to-be titled.

Shraddha released the poster of the film which still has no name written on it. Rather to make it more interesting, the actress has asked the audience to guess what the title would be.

She shared the poster and wrote: “And the title is…… Guess Karo???” Only a few alphabets have been mentioned on the poster; TJMM. These alphabets have left the audience into guessing what the title can be.

Take a look at the poster:

But the fans are guessing that the title would be interesting and quirky as luv’s films are known to have different and bouncy titles like; Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

The poster, however, also mentions the release date of the title .i.e. December 14.

It is significant to mention here, that the upcoming Ranjan’s directorial film will be Ranbir’s first film after becoming a father.

According to PinkVilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer yet-untitled film will be hitting the theatres on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.  

