 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in Pakistan to attend multiple events

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022


Malala Yousafzai pictured along with her family members upon arrival at the Lahores Allama Iqbal Airport on Tuesday. — Twitter
  • Malala is scheduled to attend multiple seminars.
  • Nobel laureate would depart on December 16.
  • Yousufzai last visited in October to highlight flood devastation.

LAHORE: The world's youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday along with her father Ziauddin Yousufzai.

On her current visit, Malala is scheduled to attend multiple seminars and sessions before departing from the country on December 16.

The Nobel laureate would also attend an event organized by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to honour her contributions to the field of education.

"That wonderful feeling of arriving back home in Pakistan never gets old," she tweeted after landing in Lahore.

Malala's last visit 

Malala last visited Pakistan two months back when she visited flood-affected areas of the country.

Her visit in October — only the second since she was flown to Britain for life-saving treatment — came as thousands of people protested in Swat.

Yousafzai was just 15 years old when the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) shot her in the head over her campaign for girls' education.

Malala Fund said in a statement said that her visit aims "to help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid."

Meeting with flood victims

In her visit to Dadu, Malala Yousafzai commended the bravery and resilience of female flood victims.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai told the female flood victims they are brave as she listened to their plight due to the climate-induced calamity.

The 25-year-old girls' education activist visited the flood-hit Chandan area of Juhi in Dadu district where she interacted with the flood affectees and inspected the tent city.

“You all are facing a difficult time," she told the victims.

The education activist was accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Sardar Shah and singer-turned-activist Shehzad Roy.

