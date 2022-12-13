 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next film

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani'

Earlier today, Shraddha Kapoor revealed the poster of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor which still doesn’t have a title; she has left it on the audience to guess now.

Actress Alia Bhatt suggested a funky title for the duo’s new film. Taking it to her Instagram story, Alia reposted Shraddha’s post and wrote: Tingle jingle mingle mingle?”

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoors next film

The poster Kapoor shared had a few alphabets written on it which were: “TJMM”. She captioned the post: “And the title is …. Guess Karo?”

Ranbir and Shraddha’s upcoming film is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan under the banner of Luv Films. The film will be presented by T-series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The romantic-drama is set to release on March 8, 2023.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra in significant roles. Moreover, she is also going to make her Hollywood debut soon with film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gaddot, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster

Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster
Ranbir Kapoor to make special appearance in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Ranbir Kapoor to make special appearance in 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' to have its European premiere soon

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' to have its European premiere soon
Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home

Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home
Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'

Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old
Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video

Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video
Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi
Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside