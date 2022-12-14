 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing a trans-woman in Haddi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing a trans-woman in 'Haddi'

Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared with his fans the tremendous transformation he did for his role in upcoming film Haddi.

In the film, Nawaz will be playing the role of a trans-woman. Haddi is going to be a revenge thriller drama.

The actor dropped a video on his Twitter account which is a 38 seconds snippet. The video showed his complete look transformation; starting from the eye makeup and lipstick to donning a ladies kurta and a long silky wig.

The caption on the video read: “Here’s a sneak peek into my transformation in #Haddi. #Haddi releasing in 2023”

Check out the video:

Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, who will be marking his directorial debut with the film. The movie is helmed by Anandita Studios’ Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha and by Zee Studios.

Siddiqui's starrer film is set to be filmed in areas around western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The Sacred Games actor previously revealed that his daughter was not really happy seeing him dressed as a woman initially but slowly she adjusted to the concept of the film.

He further stated that after performing this role made him respect female actresses even more. “Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. Women have a lot on their plates, including hair, makeup, clothes, nails, apart from just acting,” said the Kick actor, reports IndianExpress.

Haddi is slated to release in theatres in 2023.

