BTS' Suga to serve as public service worker for his military duties: Reports

BigHit Music has responded to the online surfaced reports relating to BTS member Suga’s military enlistment on Tuesday.

After Jin began his active duty, the news about the other BTS member Suga enlistment reports surfaced on the internet.

The 29-year-old singer is reportedly in talks as it is expected that Suga will carry out his military service as a social service public service worker because of his shoulder injury, Soompi reported.

In response to the report, BigHit Music stated that "BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist’s personal information."

At the time when Suga injured in 2020, the agency shared that "Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career. After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure."