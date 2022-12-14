 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP rejects plea seeking disqualification of PPP MPA Faryal Talpur

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

PPP MPA Faryal Talpur addressing a party gathering in this undated photo. — APP
PPP MPA Faryal Talpur addressing a party gathering in this undated photo. — APP  

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur. 

The ECP had reserved the verdict over a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar seeking the disqualification of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari's sister as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

In its verdict today, the Election Commission wrote that the respondent had disclosed her assets and that disqualification requires material and concrete evidence. The petitioners failed to make a case for disqualification, it added.

On the last hearing, the counsel of the two sides appeared before the electoral body for final arguments in the case. 

“Mrs Talpur didn’t declare her assets properly and concealed facts,” the petitioner’s counsel argued.

“It is not a case of non-declaration, all assets of my client have been declared,” Talpur’s counsel told the ECP panel. 

“Show your record, which will end the case,” the Election Commission panel told Faryal Talpur’s lawyer. Later, the ECP reserved the verdict on the plea, which has been announced today.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

