 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s story ‘riddled with holes’: Can be used as colander’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story of having ‘more holes than a colander’.

Meghan Markle’s latest accusations against the Royal Family have sparked a fresh burst of clapbacks by commentators like Dickie Arbiter.

He made his admissions to The Sun and started off by accusing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of having, “more holes in their story than a colander.”

“It is absolutely outrageous to be talking about institutional gaslighting. And their security was taken away because taxpayers won't pay for them to live in America.”

Before concluding he also went onto add, “There are so many mixed messages. I think they have lost direction and no one will believe a word they say.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink recalls her last day at 'The Whale'

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink recalls her last day at 'The Whale'
Meghan Markle casted ‘spell over Prince Harry’, says the Duke’s ex-girlfriend

Meghan Markle casted ‘spell over Prince Harry’, says the Duke’s ex-girlfriend
Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn
Jennifer Aniston hosts party for 'old guard of Hollywood' at Bel Air home

Jennifer Aniston hosts party for 'old guard of Hollywood' at Bel Air home
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Card

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Card
Bethenny Frankel gives two cents on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

Bethenny Frankel gives two cents on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face

Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face
Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas

Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas
Prince William, Harry’s relationship is ‘over’ after Netflix bomb

Prince William, Harry’s relationship is ‘over’ after Netflix bomb
Meghan Markle dubbed the ‘real royal’: ‘She was truly born a Queen’

Meghan Markle dubbed the ‘real royal’: ‘She was truly born a Queen’