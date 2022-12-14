Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s story ‘riddled with holes’: Can be used as colander’

File Footage

Experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story of having ‘more holes than a colander’.



Meghan Markle’s latest accusations against the Royal Family have sparked a fresh burst of clapbacks by commentators like Dickie Arbiter.

He made his admissions to The Sun and started off by accusing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of having, “more holes in their story than a colander.”

“It is absolutely outrageous to be talking about institutional gaslighting. And their security was taken away because taxpayers won't pay for them to live in America.”

Before concluding he also went onto add, “There are so many mixed messages. I think they have lost direction and no one will believe a word they say.”