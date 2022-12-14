 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp scored another win after claiming victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile defamation case.

The Pirates of the Caribbean's star has been nominated in three categories at the Brit awards 2023 for his studio album 18 with Jeff Beck as per Daily Mail.

Depp and the guitarist received nods for 18, which featured two of Depp’s originals, in the album of the year; best group; and alternative/rock act categories.

This comes after the actor-musician made headlines with his highly published defamation case against the Aquaman actor who accused him of domestic violence.

Following a six-week-long trial, the judges sided with the Edward Scissorhands actor and awarded him $10 million in damages which are yet to be paid by Heard. 

