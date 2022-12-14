 
Showbiz
Pasoori becomes 'most streamed Pakistani song' on Spotify

Pasoori has casted its magic spell ever since it was released. Hence, continuing the legacy it has become 'Most streamed Pakistani song' on Spotify. 

The song has catchy lyrics which is a big win for the song, plus the aesthetics of the video have made it quite unbeatable, hence according to Spotify statistics, it has been cited as the most streamed Pakistani song of the year, both nationally and globally.

Ali Sethi has shared his insights about his song becoming a global hit, he said, “Pasoori has surpassed expectations, overcome prejudices, and broken so many records. I am so proud of Pasoori for achieving these milestones while fully embodying its message of inclusion.”

Shae Gill, who also had the honour of becoming EQUAL Pakistan’s Ambassador for the month of December is also very excited about the achievement. “A huge achievement for Pakistan and something that we all can be proud of.” She said.

Audio streaming artist and label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Khan FM commented on the success saying, “We are ecstatic that Pasoori as a track has surpassed unprecedented milestones creating a global sensation that listeners thoroughly enjoy. At Spotify, we focus on providing listeners with unique experiences and the triumph of Pasoori has been highlighted in abundantly creative ways to reflect the magnificence that it has brought.”

