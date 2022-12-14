Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' title reveal

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to react to the title reveal of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's recently announced film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Alia joked about the title that her guess for it was pretty close, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Alia shared the teaser Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar on her Instagram story and shared that she can't wait for the film to release. She added that her guess for the film's title was pretty close to the actual title.

Alia wrote in her story, "Okay I think my guess was pretty close #justsaying CANT WAIT for this one #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar.”

Earlier, Alia had shared the poster of the film on her Instagram story when the initials of its title were revealed and she guessed its title to be ‘Tingle Jingle mingle mingle.’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in May this year after dating each other for almost five years. On the work front, the couple was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva together and since then both are on maternity leave for some time.