Kate Middleton and Prince William's post containing Christmas card photo reaches rare milestone

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday shared a new picture of their family for this year's Christmas card.



It was their second Instagram post that crossed one million views since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The last time their Instagram post crossed one million likes was when the couple had announced the death of the monarch.

The couple's latest pot containing their picture for the Christmas card reached two million likes within a few hours.

Usually the couple's post do not cross a few thousands likes on the Facebook owned platform where they are followed by more 14 million people.

The picture shows the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photo was taken by Matt Porteous in Norfolk earlier this year. The photographer said, " I was delighted to spend time photographing the Prince and Princess and their children in Norfolk earlier this year."

He said, "It is always such an honor to capture these special moments within a family and I'm delighted they have chosen this portrait for their 2022 Christmas Card."

Thousands of people reacted to the picture on Instagram within less than an hour after the royal couple shared it on the photo and video sharing app.