Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Henry Cavill on Thursday left millions of his fans disappointed when he announced that he will not be returning as Superman.

""I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," the actor said in a statement.

He said,"After being told by the studio to announce my return in October, prior to their hire, this news is'nt easiest, but that's life. The changing of guard is something that happens."

The"Man of Steel" actor said, "For those who have been my side through the years...We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember...Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there."

"My turn to wear capes has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."



