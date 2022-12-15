 
Thursday Dec 15 2022
Rohit Shetty says film 'Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal'

Cirkus is set to release on December 23, 2022
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is bringing a comedy film Cirkus for his lovely audience, says that it will be loved by the fans who loved Golmaal and All the Best previously.

Cirkus is going to be a film portraying the story of William Shakespeare’s famous play The Comedy of Errors.

Rohit, while talking about the film, said: “Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The Best. It’s that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I’m sure they’re going to love it because I’ve watched the film,” the 48-year-old director told reporters on Tuesday evening.”

He further added: “When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility.”

The All the Best director is known for entertaining people with his cop films, filled with action like his Singham franchise and for his comedy films like his most-watched Golmaal franchise.

The director as usual is very confident about his next film and is pretty sure that it will be loved by the audience.

Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma and many others. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 23, reports IndianExpress.

