PTI to seek time from NA speaker for verification of resignations: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressing the media in this undated photo. — APP/File

Fawad says letter being written to NA speaker.

Says judges should verify reports that come on media.

Says salaries of resigned MNAs are suspended.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday that the party will be seeking time from National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for the verification of their MPs' resignations.

“A letter is being written to the speaker and he is being asked to provide a time when members of the assembly can come for the verification of resignations once again,” tweeted Fawad. He added that they are seeking time for the verification so new polls can be held on the vacated seats.

The former information minister said that in the Supreme Court it was remarked that PTI MNAs were not coming to the assembly but taking their salaries.

“Judges should verify the reports that come on the media. The reality is that this is another lie of the government. The salaries of the resigned members are suspended and no member is getting any salary,” said Fawad.

Fawad's tweet comes after Supreme Court's Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, while hearing PTI plea on NAB amendments, observed that although the PTI lawmakers were not going to the National Assembly, they were receiving their salaries.

He had also observed that the Islamabad High Court had asked the PTI legislators to appear before the NA speaker.

'PTI MPs convey messages not to accept resignations'

Last week, NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf shared that PTI lawmakers convey messages to him to not accept their resignations.

Speaking to the media persons after visiting Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Hasan Murtaza residence, Ashraf said that such a situation requires a lot of thought process, adding that he will not accept the resignations until he is satisfied.

"There is a process to accept resignations with some rules and regulations," he said. "If a lawmaker gives a statement regarding his resignation and I get to know that he has done it under pressure then I will not accept it."

The PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations en masse after the Imran Khan government was ousted through a no-confidence motion back in April.



The PTI has claimed resignations were accepted by former deputy speaker Qasim Suri, who was the chair after Asad Qaiser's resignation.

However, once Raja Pervez Ashraf was elected as the speaker, he decided to verify the resignations by interviewing lawmakers individually.

Later, the resignations of PTI members were de-sealed and Raja accepted only 11 of them.