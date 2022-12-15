 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launching a 'coup d'état'?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s treacherous series is reportedly in line to launch its very own ‘coup d'état’.

A senior inside source from CBS network source issued this shocking warning.

The claims have been made to The Mirror where the source in question warns a ‘major coup’ is incoming.

They started by referencing the impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “highly treacherous” series and how it has the potential of “attracting millions.”

“Putting Harry on a primetime special with King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs,” the source started by pointing out.

“One advantage is that she and Meghan are close. Harry would know he has support from her.”

This claim comes after royal author and biographer Tom Bower made similar accusations about the “treacherous collaboration” that has the potential of “destroying his relationship with William.”

