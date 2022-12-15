 
Robert Downey Jr. thanks Norman Lear during Netflix's 'Sr' celebrations

Robert Downey Jr. thanks Norman Lear during Netflix's 'Sr' celebrations

Netflix's Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey's Jr.'s father, Robert Downey Sr..

At a Los Angeles celebration of a new documentary, Robert Downey Jr. credited TV legend Norman Lear for helping take care of his family financially when his dad was an experimental director, via Page Six.

During the celebrations, Lear, who is the 100-year-old creator of classic shows including All in the Family, recalled offering the up and coming director Robert Downey Sr. a more lucrative gig.

“In 1971 I was making a film called ‘Cold Turkey,’ and I called Bob [Downey, Sr.] and said ‘Would you like to come out to Iowa and be an assistant?’”

Downey Sr. had written and directed the edgy satire of the advertising world, Putney Swope in 1969. Cold Turkey starred Dick Van Dyke in a skewering of the tobacco industry, and was released by United Artists.

Lear addressed the crowd, which included Downey Jr., 57, and wife Susan Downey along with Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. “I thought of Bob Downey Sr. as unique, and lovely, and tender, and funny, and creative, and as special of a human being as I ever knew.”

Of the documentary, Lear expressed his views, “I was so immensely touched. And not just because I knew Bob [Downey, Sr.] so well, but because the father-son thing got to me, it’s a wonderful piece of work.”

Directed by Chris Smith, Netflix's Sr. was produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey.

