 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Samantha Womack breaks silence for first time since revealing she is now cancer-free

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Samantha Womack breaks silence for first time since revealing she is now cancer-free
Samantha Womack breaks silence for first time since revealing she is now cancer-free

Samantha Womack recently addressed about her struggles with her breast cancer battle on Thursday morning as she spoke out for the first time since revealing she is cancer-free.

The EastEnders actress, 50, shared earlier this month that she is now clear of the disease and is undergoing preventative treatment to stop it from returning.

And admitting that it was a 'fortunate' random check that revealed her initial diagnosis earlier this year, the star explained that she initially found out 'between shows'.

Samantha continued that despite her hospital appointments not suffering any impact from the current nursing strikes, she urges the profession to 'fight back' even if it is at the expense of her own appointments.

Appearing virtually on Thursday's Good Morning Britain with hosts Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray, Samantha spoke candidly on her journey with cancer.

She shared the story of her breast cancer diagnosis, which she received while appearing on stage for theatre production The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe.

'I was just having a random check, I was just doing a well-woman check and in between two shows I popped in to have an ultrasound, just a scan,' said Samantha.

Continuing: 'In between shows, I saw a nasty kind of gremlin-type shadow and then had to book further appointments, and I went back on stage that evening with my head a little bit in the clouds.'

Admitting that she would never check herself for breast cancer prior to the diagnosis, the actress touched on the importance of self checking as she added: 'I never check myself, I've just been so strong all of my life so I was really fortunate that I just happened to do that when I did.

'Certainly, the term cancer-free is a little bit misleading. Luckily I’ve got it gone for now but with cancer, you have to be careful that you’re keeping on top of everything and keep checking yourself.'

Earlier this month, Samantha revealed to OK! that she was clear of breast cancer, five months after her diagnosis.


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final

David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final
Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’
Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'

Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'
Scarlett Johansson: 'My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot'

Scarlett Johansson: 'My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot'
Piers Morgan sparks frenzy after he eats raw liver during his talk show

Piers Morgan sparks frenzy after he eats raw liver during his talk show
'Strange behavior': Drake slams for diamond set for ex-girlfriends

'Strange behavior': Drake slams for diamond set for ex-girlfriends
‘The Crown’ child actor overcame cancer to play young Prince Harry

‘The Crown’ child actor overcame cancer to play young Prince Harry
Victoria Beckham makes a style statement in sunglasses as she steps out in London

Victoria Beckham makes a style statement in sunglasses as she steps out in London
'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check
Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes
Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic

Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic