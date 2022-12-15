Samantha Womack breaks silence for first time since revealing she is now cancer-free

Samantha Womack recently addressed about her struggles with her breast cancer battle on Thursday morning as she spoke out for the first time since revealing she is cancer-free.



The EastEnders actress, 50, shared earlier this month that she is now clear of the disease and is undergoing preventative treatment to stop it from returning.

And admitting that it was a 'fortunate' random check that revealed her initial diagnosis earlier this year, the star explained that she initially found out 'between shows'.

Samantha continued that despite her hospital appointments not suffering any impact from the current nursing strikes, she urges the profession to 'fight back' even if it is at the expense of her own appointments.

Appearing virtually on Thursday's Good Morning Britain with hosts Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray, Samantha spoke candidly on her journey with cancer.

She shared the story of her breast cancer diagnosis, which she received while appearing on stage for theatre production The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe.

'I was just having a random check, I was just doing a well-woman check and in between two shows I popped in to have an ultrasound, just a scan,' said Samantha.

Continuing: 'In between shows, I saw a nasty kind of gremlin-type shadow and then had to book further appointments, and I went back on stage that evening with my head a little bit in the clouds.'

Admitting that she would never check herself for breast cancer prior to the diagnosis, the actress touched on the importance of self checking as she added: 'I never check myself, I've just been so strong all of my life so I was really fortunate that I just happened to do that when I did.

'Certainly, the term cancer-free is a little bit misleading. Luckily I’ve got it gone for now but with cancer, you have to be careful that you’re keeping on top of everything and keep checking yourself.'

Earlier this month, Samantha revealed to OK! that she was clear of breast cancer, five months after her diagnosis.



