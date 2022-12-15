 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry is seemingly seeing no way back into the Royal Family, said a body language who analysed the Duke's expressions in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

The expert noted that the subtle signal showed that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t “intend” to return to the Royal Family.

In the trailer of the second volume of the series, released on Dec 12, Prince Harry recalled details about the reason the couple decided to leave the royal family.

Speaking to Daily Star, expert Inbaal Honigman said: “The new trailer is very revealing of Harry’s inner workings when he talks about his escape.”

“When he says he wonders what would happen had they not got out when they did, his hands are in front of his face, which shows a sense of control,” she continued.

“The hands tap over one another — tap, tap, tap then rest. This is Harry reliving the feeling of getting out, hurrying out of the situation, then resting where he is.”

He further added: “The gesture shows that he believes this to have been a one-way journey, and he never intends to be back.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final

David Beckham looks dapper in beige suit as he watches World Cup semi-final
Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’
Piers Morgan sparks frenzy after he eats raw liver during his talk show

Piers Morgan sparks frenzy after he eats raw liver during his talk show
'Strange behavior': Drake slams for diamond set for ex-girlfriends

'Strange behavior': Drake slams for diamond set for ex-girlfriends
‘The Crown’ child actor overcame cancer to play young Prince Harry

‘The Crown’ child actor overcame cancer to play young Prince Harry
Victoria Beckham makes a style statement in sunglasses as she steps out in London

Victoria Beckham makes a style statement in sunglasses as she steps out in London
'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

'I'm heartbroken': Ellen DeGeneres on DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss death

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check

Meghan Markle identified herself as ‘Caucasian supermodel’? Here’s a fact-check
Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry for branding King Charles a liar in latest 'Megsflix' episodes
Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic

Will Smith reflects on his epic weight loss journey after viral ‘dad bod’ pic
Netflix Exec says he is ‘optimistic’ about ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 renewal

Netflix Exec says he is ‘optimistic’ about ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 renewal
Prince William not ‘focused’ on attention of being ‘future King’

Prince William not ‘focused’ on attention of being ‘future King’