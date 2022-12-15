Prince Harry seems to believe Netflix series is 'one-way journey'

FileFootage

Prince Harry is seemingly seeing no way back into the Royal Family, said a body language who analysed the Duke's expressions in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan.



The expert noted that the subtle signal showed that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t “intend” to return to the Royal Family.

In the trailer of the second volume of the series, released on Dec 12, Prince Harry recalled details about the reason the couple decided to leave the royal family.

Speaking to Daily Star, expert Inbaal Honigman said: “The new trailer is very revealing of Harry’s inner workings when he talks about his escape.”

“When he says he wonders what would happen had they not got out when they did, his hands are in front of his face, which shows a sense of control,” she continued.

“The hands tap over one another — tap, tap, tap then rest. This is Harry reliving the feeling of getting out, hurrying out of the situation, then resting where he is.”

He further added: “The gesture shows that he believes this to have been a one-way journey, and he never intends to be back.”