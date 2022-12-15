Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma appreciates Kate Winslet over her latest statement

Kate Winslet receives appreciation from Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for her latest statement

Kate Winslet has talked about being there for younger generation of actresses and Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma seem to agree with her.

Kate in an interview with People Magazine said, "I had some great role models, but I don't feel I ever had people consistently looking out for me. Whereas now, we are consistently looking out for the younger actors. So any of that, you know, white noise in your head that says you shouldn't be here and you don't have the right and there's going to be someone better, forget it. It's you, and we all are excited to see what you're going to do."

She further added, "And it doesn't matter if you make mistakes because you learn from your mistakes. So being an older actor who's able to share those little pieces of wisdom that I've hopefully gathered along the way, I'm really appreciating that moment because I feel like I've kind of earned the right to step into it. Just getting to choose, when I can switch off."

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared the clip with a couple of red heart emojis and a caption, ‘Kate, just the best.’ Whereas Anushka also shared the clip on her Instagram story saying ‘She said it’ with a white heart emoji.