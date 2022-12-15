Taapsee Pannu responds to being called 'arrogant'

Taapsee Pannu responded in a recent interview about being called 'arrogant' on social media and shared that it does bother her which is why she has kept her presence on social media limited, as reported by IndiaToday.

Taapsee shared that she decided not to read about such negative things because it bothered her. She added that she is honest and won't mincer her words or sugarcoat things which is why she is called arrogant by people.

Taapsee said, "I'll be honest, it did bother me a little bit, then I forced myself to detach from it by keeping my presence on social media very limited. I made it a point to not read and find out about these things."

She further added, "Because see, my honesty is in the fact that I will never mince my words and I will not sugar-coat and act in front of the interview cameras or paps."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen next in Dunki.