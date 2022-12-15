 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu responds to being called 'arrogant'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Taapsee Pannu responds to being called arrogant
Taapsee Pannu responds to being called 'arrogant'

Taapsee Pannu responded in a recent interview about being called 'arrogant' on social media and shared that it does bother her which is why she has kept her presence on social media limited, as reported by IndiaToday.

Taapsee shared that she decided not to read about such negative things because it bothered her. She added that she is honest and won't mincer her words or sugarcoat things which is why she is called arrogant by people.

Taapsee said, "I'll be honest, it did bother me a little bit, then I forced myself to detach from it by keeping my presence on social media very limited. I made it a point to not read and find out about these things."

She further added, "Because see, my honesty is in the fact that I will never mince my words and I will not sugar-coat and act in front of the interview cameras or paps."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen next in Dunki.

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal reveals the secret to live a good life

Vicky Kaushal reveals the secret to live a good life
Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma appreciates Kate Winslet over her latest statement

Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma appreciates Kate Winslet over her latest statement

Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music

Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music
Kiara Advani wanted to be a part of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kiara Advani wanted to be a part of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Huma Qureshi says Bollywood celebrities behave like influencers

Huma Qureshi says Bollywood celebrities behave like influencers
Katrina Kaif can speak Punjabi a little, says Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif can speak Punjabi a little, says Vicky Kaushal

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 27 days

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 27 days

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post after filing defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez
Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film

Vicky Kaushal says he wished to be part of THIS film
'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore

'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore
Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup: See video

Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup: See video
Tabu sends flower bouquet to Kiara Advani with 'best wishes': Deets inside

Tabu sends flower bouquet to Kiara Advani with 'best wishes': Deets inside