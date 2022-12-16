 
Friday Dec 16 2022
Sonu Sood's hilarious video with TikTok star Khaby Lame goes viral

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-Italian comedian famous for his amazing Tik Tok videos
Actor Sonu Sood, who is known to have a polite and helpful attitude, showed his warm gesture towards the Tik Tok star Khaby Lame that just got backfired at him.

Sonu and Khaby shared a video on their Instagram with the caption: “When Sonu’s straw steals the spotlight #learnfromKhaby #learnwithinstagram #india @sonu_sood.”

In the video, the two can be seen sitting together along with two glasses and a jug filled with juice. Sonu, being all kind, pours almost all the juice into khaby’s glass and later on, pour in the remaining few drops into his own glass.

When Sood is about to pick up his glass to drink the juice at the same time Lame leans forward as if he is about to pick Sood’s glass which hardly has any juice. Sood pushes his hand away and refuses to give him the glass.

The Tik Tok star, after getting his hand pushed away a few times, grabs the straw from his glass and leaves with his glass while The Dabangg actor is left disappointed.

Take a look at the video:

Khaby Lame, a Senegalese-Italian comedian has been widely known for his funny silent videos on internet.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj. He will soon make his writing debut with film Fateh, reports HindustanTimes.

