Vivek Oebroi says 'Industry can be pretty cruel'

Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut series 'Indian Police Force'

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently revealed a dark reality stating that the film industry can be a cruel place at times, also shared his depression phase he experienced due to that cruelty.

In an interview, added: “The little prayers they make for me every now and then, that’s what kept it together for me. I just lost it otherwise. I am just constantly so upset with the negativity around me and maybe that was the agenda. The agenda is sometimes to break you mentally. But I think Priyanka had a big role in creating a haven for me now.”

Vivek revealed that he almost thought of ending things in a darker sense, said: “Which is why I related to unfortunately what happened with Sushant or what happens with other people. I felt that darkness and pain.”

“This place can be pretty cruel. They can be brutal with trying to crush you and when lies are spoken so many times, so loudly and so many, they become the truth. They force you to start believing that’s the truth about you but in hindsight with a lot of calmness, strength, and inner happiness, you realize that your truth is your truth and no one can take that away from you but you.”

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi last appeared in Samit Kakkad’s crime series Dharavi Bank along with Suniel Shetty and Sonali Kulkarni. He will be next seen in Indian Police Force as IGP Rathore directed by Rohit Shetty. The wed-series will also star Shilpa Shetty and Siddharth Malhotra in vital roles, reports HindustanTimes.