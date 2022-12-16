 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson reacts to Emily Ratajkowski, DJ Orazio Rispo romantic outing

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Pete Davidson reacts to Emily Ratajkowski, DJ Orazio Rispo romantic outing
Pete Davidson reacts to Emily Ratajkowski, DJ Orazio Rispo romantic outing

Pete Davidson was reportedly ‘bummed’ after news of EmRata’s date with DJ Orazio Rispo made headlines in the news, sources revealed to HollywoodLife.

The model was spotted with Rispo in New York City, with whom she was linked in October when the duo was spotted locking lips.

The SNL alum, 28, and the model, 31, have also been spotted out together in recent weeks.

“Pete understands that Emily just got out of a marriage and he doesn’t want to smother her,” one insider told HollywoodLife after Emily filed for divorce in September from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

“Pete is slightly bummed when he sees her on a date with another guy because he does like her a lot. But he is not putting all of his eggs in one basket either,” the source continued.

“They both have very busy lives and Pete’s career is on the up and up. Pete has told Emily that he feels very strongly for her and she knows that he really is into her. He hasn’t been secretive about this to his close friends, or family.”

A few sources close to the model revealed, “Emily just got out of a long-term relationship in her marriage so the last thing she wants right now is any type of commitment.”

“She’s not tying herself down to anybody and she has no intention on settling down. At the moment, she’s letting herself test the waters and simply enjoy her freedom.”

“Emily hasn’t given Pete, or anybody, any type of indication as to whether she sees something long term at this point. It’s not that she’s playing games, she is truly just figuring out what she really wants. Emily isn’t putting any sort of a timeline on things and she’s loving the single life for now.”

