FIFA World Cup 2022: Mouni Roy shares her experience of watching quarter-final

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy attended the quarter-final match in Qatar along with her husband on Saturday and now sharing her experience of watching a match live.

Mouni said, "It is easily one of the most memorable moments of my life. More than 88,000 fans – most of who were Argentina supporters chanting and cheering. It really was surreal. Qatar has done a phenomenal job of hosting it," Hindustan Times reported.

The 38-year-old actor also spread the FIFA fever on social media by sharing a couple of pictures from the venue and revealed her husband Suraj Nambiar is a big Messi fan.

Mouni said, "Suraj is a massive Argentina, Barcelona and Messi fan, so we usually watch the big games together. I’ve seen tons of Messi highlights and it truly is amazing how Messi brings out art in the game."

"Most cherished memory has to be the recent one - my husband and I watching Messi and Argentina win in the world cup quarter final game that went all the way to the penalties," she continued.