Friday Dec 16 2022
Malaika Arora spills the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Malaika Arora spilled the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi
Malaika Arora talked about her insecurities on her reality show, Moving In with Malaika

She openly talked about them and how she handles tough situations with Nora Fatehi.

In a candid conversation with Nora, Malaika revealed what makes her insecure and said, "I'm a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I'm like sh*t, man, that job could've been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone."

Further, she adds, "Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, probably more talented as well. You've to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life." 

Recently Mala met filmmaker Farah Khan, with whom she talked about her recent car accident, her split with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

The actress also met filmmaker Karan Johar with whom she talked about the sex lives of celebrities.

Moving In With Malaika started airing on December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

